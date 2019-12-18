Weihnachts-Spenden

Die 41 Spezialisten von Bicester Heritage haben sich mit dem Porsche Club GB und seinen Mitgliedern zusammengetan, um die Bicester Foodbank in der Vorweihnachtszeit zu unterstützen. Durch die Bereitstellung von Lagerräumen in Bicester Heritage und die gemeinsamen Spenden der 41 Oldtimer-Fachbetriebe vor Ort sowie der lokalen Mitglieder des Porsche Club GB wurden knapp über 200 Lebensmittelpakete gesammelt. Natürlich wurden die Spenden im klassischen VW Doka-Pick-up des Porsche Clubs zugestellt. Die Pakete mit Lebensmitteln und Haushaltsgegenständen werden an die lokale Wohltätigkeitsorganisation, die Bicester Foodbank, gespendet, um in der Weihnachtszeit bedürftigen Familien vor Ort zu helfen. Tiggy Atkinson vom Bicester Heritage: „Wir freuen uns, bei dieser wichtigen Sache vor Ort helfen zu können, und danken allen, die ebenfalls großzügig beigetragen haben.“ Mandy Sear, Clubmanagerin im Porsche Club GB, fügte hinzu: „Wir wissen, dass unsere Mitglieder großzügig sind, aber selbst wir waren erstaunt über die Menge an Essen, die bei unserem Porsche-Weihnachtsereignis am Sonntag gespendet wurde. Ein Mitglied hatte leider einen Unfall auf dem Weg zu uns, hat es aber dennoch geschafft, sein Lebensmittelpaket zu uns zu bringen. Die Gewährleistung, dass Familien zu Weihnachten essen können, bringt selbst ein beschädigtes Auto in die richtige Relation.”