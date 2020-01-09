Home NewsEvents Rothaus Schwarzwald Classic 2020
Rothaus Schwarzwald Classic 2020

Tour 1: 10. – 13. August 2020 (Mo-Do) Tour 2: 13. – 16. August 2020 (Do-So) Die siebte Ausgabe der Rothaus Schwarzwald Classic präsentiert unseren Teilnehmern regionale Kulinarik, herrliche Landschaften des Südschwarzwaldes, romantische und reizvolle Strecken im Hochschwarzwald. Erleben Sie eine Genuss-Veranstaltung mit familiärem, leicht sportlichem Charakter und spannend durch zahlreiche kreative Prüfungen. Pro Veranstaltung werden jeweils max. 50 Teams zugelassen. Ausgangspunkt und Rallye Zentrum ist das Gelände der malerisch gelegenen Brauerei Rothaus bei Grafenhausen. Lassen Sie sich wieder von der Kreativität und dem Einfallsreichtum unserer Sonderprüfungen sowie von der herrlichen und anspruchsvollen Streckenführung überraschen. Zugelassen sind alle Fahrzeuge bis einschließlich Baujahr 1989! Jüngere Fahrzeuge sind nur auf Anfrage und durch Zustimmung des Veranstalters möglich.
Rothaus Schwarzwald Classic 2020
