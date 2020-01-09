Oldtimer stürmten auf die Planei

Wer mit seinem Oldtimer bei der Winterrallye Planai-Classic mitfahren will, muss hart im Nehmen sein und nicht pingelig was Eis, Schnee, Matsch, scharfe Kurven und nasse Ortsdurchfahrten angeht. Wer das Wagnis bei der 24. Ausgabe der Planai-Classic einging wurde auch mit Kaiserwetter und herrlichem Neuschnee belohnt. Rechtzeitig zum Driftspaß auf der Gröbminger Trabrennbahn schneite es die ganze Nacht und der Schnee blieb auf dem knackig-eisigen Boden liegen. Das komplette Starterfeld – inklusive der beiden Oldtimer-Teams, die noch am Vortag mit technischen Defekten gekämpft hatten (der Riley 12/4 mit Startnummer 2 hatte ein Stromleck, der Fiat 2300 S Coupé Abarth, Baujahr 1963 und Startnummer 11 bekam über Nacht einen Getriebetausch) – traf sich am Morgen zum freien Training und ab 10h30 zur Wertung auf der Trabrennbahn. Es gab ein paar Dreher, aber keine ernsthaften Einschläge. Wie man driftet zeigte Profi Hans-Joachim Stuck mit dem Rallyegolf aus dem Stall von VW, der jedoch aufgrund seines jungen Alters außer Wertung als Vorauswagen fuhr.