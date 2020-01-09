Home Editor's Picks Oldtimer stürmten auf die Planei
Wer mit seinem Oldtimer bei der Winterrallye Planai-Classic mitfahren will, muss hart im Nehmen sein und nicht pingelig was Eis, Schnee, Matsch, scharfe Kurven und nasse Ortsdurchfahrten angeht. Wer das Wagnis bei der 24. Ausgabe der Planai-Classic einging wurde auch mit Kaiserwetter und herrlichem Neuschnee belohnt. Rechtzeitig zum Driftspaß auf der Gröbminger Trabrennbahn schneite es die ganze Nacht und der Schnee blieb auf dem knackig-eisigen Boden liegen. Das komplette Starterfeld – inklusive der beiden Oldtimer-Teams, die noch am Vortag mit technischen Defekten gekämpft hatten (der Riley 12/4 mit Startnummer 2 hatte ein Stromleck, der Fiat 2300 S Coupé Abarth, Baujahr 1963 und Startnummer 11 bekam über Nacht einen Getriebetausch) – traf sich am Morgen zum freien Training und ab 10h30 zur Wertung auf der Trabrennbahn. Es gab ein paar Dreher, aber keine ernsthaften Einschläge. Wie man driftet zeigte Profi Hans-Joachim Stuck mit dem Rallyegolf aus dem Stall von VW, der jedoch aufgrund seines jungen Alters außer Wertung als Vorauswagen fuhr.
Strahlender Sonnenschein begleitete die Jagd auf die Planai, die aus zwei Wertungsfahrten von der Mittelstation hinauf zum Planaihof besteht. Auch das Grande Finale im Planaistadion zu Schladming verlief bei klarer Sicht und besten, leicht rutschigen Fahrbahnbedingungen. Die Wertung auf der Trabrennbahn gewannen Klaus Zimmermann und Angelika Bacher auf Volvo 144 S, den Run auf die Planai dominierten Gert Pierer und Otmar Schlager auf Volvo 122 S. In einem Fotofinish entschieden schließlich die Titelverteidiger Alexander und Florian Deopito mit einem überlegenen Sieg im Planai Stadion den gesamten Wettbewerb für sich. Und komplettierten damit den Hattrick mit ihrem dritten Planai-Classic Gesamtsieg in Folge. Auf Platz zwei konnten sich die Herausforderer Günter Schwarzbauer und Erich Hemmelmayer auf Datsun 240Z platzieren, die nach Tag 2 sogar in Führung lagen. Das Rennen um Platz drei wurde vom Duell Fritz und Karin Müller (Porsche 914/6) gegen Hansi Mlcoch und Martin Laaha (Volvo 121) dominiert, das letztlich Mlcoch / Laaha für sich entscheiden konnten – denkbar knapp, mit nur 64 (!) Punkten Vorsprung. Fotos: Planai Classic Martin Huber
