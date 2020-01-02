Ford GTs als Heritage Sammler-Fahrzeuge

Für das Jahr 2020 produziert Ford eine limitierte Auflage von Heritage Edition-Fließheckmodellen, die in klassischem Wimbledon-Weiß mit Guardsman-Blau-Seitenstreifen und Over-the-Top-Race-Streifen ausgeführt sind und an das von Carroll Shelby entwickelte Wettbewerbsmodell GT350 von 1965 anknüpfen. Ein Jahr bevor Ken Miles in Le Mans im berühmten Ford GT40 Rundenrekorde aufstellte, sorgte der bekannte Rennfahrer und Ingenieur im ersten 1965er Mustang Shelby GT350-Fastback-Coupé für Aufsehen auf der Strecke. Ford feiert dieses Erbe 55 Jahre später mit einem neuen, limitierten 2020 Mustang Shelby GT350 Heritage Edition-Paket. Miles machte den Shelby GT350 sofort zur Legende, als er ihn am 14. Februar 1965 auf dem Green Valley Raceway in Texas zum Sieg fuhr. Seitdem ist der Shelby GT350 eine Mustang-Ikone. Für das Jahr 2020 produziert Ford eine limitierte Auflage von Heritage Edition-Fließheckmodellen, die in klassischem Wimbledon-Weiß mit Guardsman-Blau-Seitenstreifen und Over-the-Top-Race-Streifen ausgeführt sind und an das von Carroll Shelby entwickelte Wettbewerbsmodell GT350 von 1965 anknüpfen. Die Vereinigten Staaten haben seit den 1950er Jahren Blau und Weiß als ihre zugewiesenen internationalen Rennfarben. Zusätzliche Heritage Edition-Hinweise umfassen äußere Abzeichen vorne und hinten, die in Guardsman Blue ausgeführt sind, und ein einzigartiges Dash-Abzeichen innen. Die GT350R-Modelle werden über vollständig schwarze Sitze mit roten Akzentnähten verfügen. „Rückblickend war das, was Ford und Carroll Shelby Mitte der 60er Jahre schufen, für Mustang so wichtig”, sagte Jim Owens, Marketing Manager von Ford Mustang. „Mit ihrer authentischen Außenlackierung, einzigartigen Ausstattung und Leistung, von der Ken nur träumen konnte, sind die Heritage Edition-Fahrzeuge Mustang Shelby GT350 und GT350R eine bedeutende Hommage an das Erbe der Marke Shelby.” Das Throwback Heritage Edition-Paket wird ein Jahr nach dem Erhalt zahlreicher Upgrades für Shelby GT350 veröffentlicht. Dazu gehören eine überarbeitete vordere Fahrwerksgeometrie für ein verbessertes Lenkgefühl sowie ein überarbeitetes Antiblockier- und MagneRide ™ -Tuning für optimierte aerodynamische Komponenten, die zu einem verbesserten Fahrverhalten, einer verbesserten Stabilität und einem verbesserten Fahrverhalten auf Straße und Schiene führen. Shelby GT350R erhält einen überarbeiteten High-Trail-Achsschenkel aus dem brandneuen Shelby GT500 für 2020. Außerdem verfügt er über eine neue Zahnstange und eine neu kalibrierte elektrische Servolenkung. Der 2020 Mustang Shelby GT350 hat einen Anfangs-UVP von 60.440 USD, zuzüglich Steuern, Eigentums-, Liefer- und Lizenzgebühren. GT350R hat einen Anfangs-UVP von 73.435 USD, zuzüglich Steuern, Eigentums-, Liefer- und Lizenzgebühren. Das Heritage Edition-Paket ist für 1.965 USD erhältlich. Die Händler nehmen ab sofort Bestellungen für Fahrzeuge des Heritage Edition-Pakets entgegen. Die Auslieferung der Fahrzeuge ist für dieses Frühjahr geplant. Mustang Shelby GT350 und GT350R werden im Flat Rock-Montagewerk in Flat Rock, Michigan, mit ausländischen und einheimischen Teilen hergestellt.